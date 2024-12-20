US Woman Claims She Was Denied Promotion For Being Black, Single Mother: Lawsuit

A woman in the US is suing a bank claiming that she didn't get a promotion because she is a black, single mother. In the lawsuit filed by the woman Brandie Falice, the regional manager of PNC Bank who interviewed her allegedly listed a series of discriminatory reasons as to why she wouldn't be a good fit for the job, even though she worked at the company for several years. According to New York Post, at first, the manager told her she wasn't the right fit because she is black and most of the branch's customers are white. The interviewer also pointed out that Ms Falice's personal life was an issue because as a single mother, she wouldn't be able to work weekends.

"I felt discouraged and I felt the time I spent with this company and my efforts to reach my goals in that space were shot down because of something that I love about myself," Ms Falice said, as per the Post.

"It does feel like you're judged and it feels like you're not worthy as other people. It was very disrespectful and I questioned my worth altogether because of that," she added.

Ms Falice, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia State University, started working at the bank in 2018. She said that she was put on a fast track to management. She claimed that she was able to keep moving up during the pandemic as restructuring was happening at the bank. She was reportedly aiming for a higher management position after spending 6 years at the firm.

Ms Falice said that the rejection had lasting harm on her. Separately, her attorney Artur Davis stated that he hopes the bank will take "accountability" for the alleged incident. "How many young women of color are being denied opportunities for the same kinds of bias reasons used to hold Brandie Falice back," Mr Davis said.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ms Falice is currently working as a Senior Account Executive at Smart 3rd Party, a growing IT hardware maintenance and support company based in Atlanta. She appeared to have left PNC in April 2024.