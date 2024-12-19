US Employee Arrested For Stabbing Anderson Express President During Staff Meeting

A US man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the president of the company where he was employed. According to Fox 17, 32-year-old Nathan Mahoney from Michigan has been charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer. He reportedly walked into a conference room during a morning meeting at Anderson Express on Tuesday and stabbed the company president with a "red-handled" knife. Cops are still investigating the case and searching for the motive behind the shocking workplace assault.

Mahoney left the company office and drove away after stabbing the president, the outlet reported. He was arrested less than an hour after the stabbing.

According to a press release, the president of the firm was stabbed in the side during a staff meeting. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesman for the firm said.

In a statement to Fox 17, Mary Ann Sabo, a spokesperson for Anderson Express, said, "We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday. Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault."

"We appreciate the swift actions of local law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with their investigation, which is ongoing at this time," Ms Sabo added.

Notably, Nathan Mahoney was hired to work at Anderson Express earlier this month for an "accounting role". His fellow workers described him as "having a quiet demeanour".

"This is certainly by no means a case of 'whodunit,''' Matt Roberts, a trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, said, referencing the multiple witnesses who saw the workplace incident.

"We're not speculating on any motive in this case," Mr Roberts said, adding, "But despite whatever redresses you might have against any individual, you cannot act violently against that person under any circumstances."

Mahoney has been charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer. If convicted, he faces life behind bars. He is set to return to court a day after Christmas for a probable cause conference.