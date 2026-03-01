Advertisement

Iranian Women Footballers Who Sought Asylum In Australia To Return Home

Four of the seven members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member changed her mind last week.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Iranian Women Footballers Who Sought Asylum In Australia To Return Home
The Iranian team's campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the US, Israel struck Iran
Sydney:

Three members of the Iranian women's football team who had sought asylum in Australia have decided to return to Iran, the government said on Sunday.

Australia granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after they failed to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match.

Four of the seven members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member changed her mind last week.

"After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options," Tony Burke, the Australian minister for home affairs, said in a statement.

"While the Australian Government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions," he added.

The Iranian team's campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the tournament last Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iranian Womens Soccer Team, US Israel Air Strikes, Womens Asian Cup
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com