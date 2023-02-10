British Shop Fined Over 26,000 Pounds After Rats Caught 'Eating Food On Display'

The inspection took place in 2019.

After many rodents were discovered scurrying around the displayed food in a UK store, the owner was ordered to pay fines totaling 26,899 pounds, according to Metro News.

The news outlet further reported that the incident started in 2019 when inspectors from Waltham Forest Council's Environmental Health Office went to Sambros International, doing business as Aryubi Express, on Leyton High Road. They discovered food spills, rat droppings, and gnawed food packaging all over the store.

Following the inspection, the officials gave the store a food hygiene rating of one out of five and informed the company director, Mr. Ehsan Sherzad, in writing that the conditions were unsanitary.

The store owner then skipped several hearings, and the case was finally handled in his absence on January 31, 2023.

The court then ordered his company to pay a fine of 25,000 pounds, costs of 1,709 pounds, and a victim surcharge of 190 pounds.

"An ongoing rat infestation was found on the premises, including food on display for sale that had been eaten by rats," council officers told the court.

Cllr Khevyn Limbajee, Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Waltham Forest Council, said: "The sizeable financial penalty in this case should go some way towards illustrating the extent of the offences and the failure of Mr Sherzad to heed repeated warnings."

"While Waltham Forest Council always works with food service operators to improve their hygiene ratings, we will come down as hard as possible on those who so brazenly disregard their public health obligations."

This episode from the United Kingdom is not unique. Many food store videos featuring rat infestations have previously made the news.