British Drug Dealer Boasts He Could Smuggle 10kg Of Cocaine, But Got Caught With 4 Grams

Police detained a British drug dealer following the 'test' import of just 4 grammes of cocaine, despite his boasts that he could sell 10 kg of cocaine in a month.

After entering a guilty plea, Wayne Withers, 47, of Scorton Avenue in Blackpool, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for using the dark web to import class A drugs to several homes throughout the seaside town.

Wayne Withers has now been jailed for three years.

According to The Metro, a 'test purchase' of four grammes, which Withers complained smelled like soap, was delivered on May 25.

He told suppliers: "Just have to get better at packing it. I can do 10kg a month, but I need the best of the best. I'm willing to do 1kg next week. See how it is. I'm in it for the long haul."

Withers went on to say that if things went well, he'd gradually increase the size of the shipments, but the supplier soon told Withers he was having trouble sending his orders.

Constable Patrick Boardman, from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "Working with the FBI and the NCA, we were able to gather evidence against Withers, which was so damning that he pled guilty to the offences earlier this year.

"Targeting the supply and distribution of controlled drugs across the North West remains an absolute priority for the NWROCU and our partners.

"Drugs, money, and violence all go hand-in-hand. The NCA and regional organised crime units will continue to work together to stop organised criminals profiting from the importation and supply of drugs."