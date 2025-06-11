"Bringing Shame To India": X User Takes Jab At Gujaratis In Canada, Sparks Debate

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Indians abroad are often criticized for not adhering to local civic norms.

A viral social media post accused Gujaratis of disruptive behavior during a wedding in Canada.

The author claimed such incidents reflect poorly on India's image abroad.

Indians abroad often face criticism for lacking civic sense, which can manifest in various ways. This includes not following local rules and regulations, disregarding public spaces and facilities, and engaging in loud or disruptive behaviour in public. A similar incident sparked debate on social media when an X user accused Gujaratis of creating "havoc" and bringing "shame to India" in countries like the US and Canada.

Mr Madras shared an experience where a Gujarati family in Canada allegedly caused chaos with a late-night wedding procession on the streets. He felt such behaviour was unacceptable and reflected poorly on India. He noted that while all cultures have good and bad people, he believed incidents involving South Indians were rare compared to those involving Gujaratis.

"In Canada, a Gujju family celebrated a noisy wedding on the streets late in the night, creating chaos and making headlines around the world. Such behaviour is unacceptable anywhere; it should not be tolerated even in India. Unfortunately, the actions of some groups reflect poorly on India. Of course, there are both good and bad people in all cultures, but I am referring to the vast majority of Gujjus here. WHY? The incidents involving South Indians are very, very rare," he wrote on X.

In the US and Canada, a vast majority of Gujjus are causing havoc and bringing shame to India. Many struggle with English, don't dress appropriately, speak too loudly, cut in lines, and litter everywhere. I've witnessed their outrageous and entitled behavior firsthand. In Canada,… — Sriram (@SriramMadras) June 10, 2025

The post quickly went viral, garnering over two lakh views and sparking a debate over racism. Many users felt that linking specific behaviours to particular communities was unwarranted and unfair. They argued that individuals, not entire communities, should be held accountable for their actions. Several users agreed, stating that comments should be restricted to the specific behaviour rather than generalising an entire group.

One user wrote, "A very Racist comment. You can't generalise. There have been episodes of every caste/race in some form or fashion. It boils down to civic sense that Indians need to inculcate big time. I am hopeful the generation ahead is changing this. They are more civilized, aware and exposed."

Another commented, "I don't believe that's true Gujjus are generally humble, warm, and grounded people. They're progressive in their thinking, yet deeply connected to their culture and traditions. You'll rarely find a community that balances business acumen, family values, and cultural pride as effortlessly as they do."

A third said, "I think this whole discussion is highly unwarranted. To link anything to a particular community is not at all right. Some people may create nuisance but that does not mean we tag a community as such. Comments should be restrictive in nature."