Brazil Doctors Leave Scissors Inside Politicians Stomach, Remove It After 6 Days

Bungling surgeons lose scissors inside Cleyton Jose Zanatta's body.

Small surgical errors might have devastating consequences for the patient. Nevertheless, there have been multiple instances in India throughout the years where surgeons have accidentally left scissors within a patient's stomach. But a similar incident has come to light in Brazil after surgeons accidentally left surgical scissors inside a local politician's body during a procedure.

The New York Post reports that Cleyton Jose Zanatta, a local councilman representing the Nova Santa Helena municipality in the state of Mato Grosso's central-western region, underwent a tumour removal procedure on January 20. While the gut renovation seemingly went off without a hitch, the politician realised something was awry after feeling ill six days after the operation.

A huge pair of scissors were found inside his intestines after a CT scan was performed.

According to the Brazilian news portal G1, the politician underwent surgery once more on January 26 to have a pair of scissors that had been left inside his abdomen removed. He was said to feel fine after the procedure.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), which also stated in a note that it had established the facts, his health is stable.

Similar incidents are so common in India that several stories like this make the news every year. Last year, a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against doctors for leaving forceps inside her body while performing a caesarean on her five years ago. Acting on her complaint, Kerala State Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident and asked the Health Secretary to submit a report soon. On September 17, the doctors of Kozhikode Medical College conducted a major surgery on Harshinia, a Kozhikode resident, to remove "mosquito artery forceps" that had been in her stomach for the past five years.