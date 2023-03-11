Brave Dog Saves Owner From Black Mamba Snake Hiding Behind Couch

A Rottweiler alerted its owner to the presence of a black mamba.

In numerous stories over the years, the close bond between a dog and a human has been exquisitely shown. But, occasionally, something fresh appears, much to the delight of animal lovers.

Recently, a dog in South Africa demonstrated its bravery by defending its owner from a dangerous mamba snake that was hiding under the couch.

An intriguing instance included a Rottweiler dog that had been barking at the couch and pushing its owner away whenever he attempted to sit down for days.

After observing this, the dog's owner paid heed to what the animal was signaling and searched beneath the couch, where he discovered a dangerous black mamba snake hiding.

Nick Evans, a snakecatcher from South Africa, shared this terrifying story on Facebook, recounting the incident and subsequent rescue.

"A man in Escombe, Queensburgh, thought it was strange that his Rottweiler was pushing him away from his couch, which he sits on every afternoon. After two days of this behavior, he noticed the dog barking at the back of the couch. He moved the couch, and there was a black mamba! In that moment, with the snake now more exposed, the Rottweiler ran in to attack this creature it saw as a threat. The homeowner grabbed the large dog as it ran past, just in time, and dragged it inside.," wrote Evans.

Black mambas are slim, brown, highly venomous snakes that, when attacked, exhibit great aggression. According to National Geographic, a black mamba bite that if left untreated can result in death in as little as 20 minutes.