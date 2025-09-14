Boss Stunned As Fit 40-Year-Old Employee Dies 10 Minutes After Texting For Sick Leave

In a heartbreaking reminder of life's fragility, a 40-year-old man died from a sudden cardiac arrest mere minutes after texting his boss for sick leave. The incident, which unfolded on September 13, 2025, has left colleagues, family, and online communities in profound shock, highlighting how even seemingly healthy individuals can face unforeseen health crises. Mr Shankar, described by his manager, KV Iyyer, as a "healthy and fit" team member who had been with the company for six years, lived a disciplined lifestyle. He was married, a father to a young child, and abstained from smoking and alcohol.

At 8:37 am, while going about his morning routine, Shankar messaged Iyyer, complaining of intense back pain and requesting the day off. Mr Iyyer, accustomed to such routine requests, simply replied, "Ok, take rest," and continued with his workday. Tragically, just 10 minutes later, at 8:47 a.m., Shankar suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while still conscious and at home.

The news reached Mr Iyyer around 11 am via a phone call, which he initially dismissed in disbelief. He contacted another colleague for confirmation and Shankar's address, then rushed to the residence, only to find the news was true.

He wrote on X, "One of my colleagues, Shankar, texted me this morning at 8.37 am with a message, 'Sir, due to heavy back pain, I am unable to come today. So please grant me leave." Such a leave request, being usual, I replied "OK,k take rest". And the day continued normally. At 11 am, I received a call that shook me like never before. The person calling me said that Shankar has passed away. I didn't believe it in the first instance. I called another colleague to reconfirm and to get his residence address. Got the address and rushed to his house. He was NO MORE."

The story has sparked widespread discussions online about hidden health risks. Internet users pointed out that early heart attack symptoms, like back pain, fatigue, sweating, and nausea, can mimic gastric issues or simple strain, delaying critical intervention. One user shared a similar tragedy of losing a 40-year-old friend who ignored left shoulder pain, mistaking it for indigestion.

Another user said, "Life is truly unpredictable and we are fighting over petty reasons.. i hope we learn to make do with our shortcomings and accept others shortcomings too.. may the departed soul rest in peace."

A third stated, "Shocking indeed and also very tragic considering his age and family. May his aatma attain sadgati. Om shanti." A fourth added, "True, life is so unpredictable. Heartfelt prayers for strength and peace to his family. Om Shanti."

Experts note that survival rates soar if medical help arrives within the first hour to 90 minutes, underscoring the need for awareness.

