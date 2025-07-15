Boost Your iPhone's Battery Life: Proven Tips You Need to Know

Apple users can adopt a few effective strategies that help extend the battery life of their iPhones to avoid the frustration of a dying battery at crucial moments. Apple, in a blog, explained the difference between "Battery life" and "Battery lifespan" and noted that users can maximise both and get the most out of their devices. battery life is the amount of time your device runs before it needs to be recharged. Meanwhile, battery lifespan is the amount of time your battery lasts until it needs to be replaced.

Here Are Some Points To Remember:

Screen brightness: The tech company wrote that users can lower the screen brightness or enable auto-brightness to adjust the screen brightness based on the environment. You can do this by swiping down from the top-right corner to access the Control Center and adjusting the brightness slider or going to Settings > Display & Brightness.

Dark Mode: The users can enable Dark Mode, especially on OLED displays (iPhone X and later), to reduce light output and conserve battery life. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Dark.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Lineup to Launch in the Second Week of September: Report

Power Mode: iPhone users can consider turning on Low Power Mode to reduce background activity like downloads, mail fetch and visual effects. Go to Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode or toggle it on in the Control Center.

App Refresh: Disable Background App Refresh for apps that don't need constant updates. Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

Location: Disable location services for apps that don't require them. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services.

Notifications: The users can also turn off notifications for apps that don't require constant updates. Go to Settings > Notifications.

Notifications and Email Fetch: Adjust settings to reduce how often your phone checks for updates. Go to Settings > Mail > Accounts > Fetch New Data.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Components Arrive in India; Mass Production Expected to Begin in August: Report

Some Other Tips For Better Battery Life:

The users must connect to Wi-Fi instead of using cellular data in order to reduce battery drain.

The battery level should be kept between 20-80% charged if possible, and avoid extreme temperatures and remove cases during fast charging.

Regularly update your iPhone's iOS to benefit from battery performance improvements and bug fixes.

The users should keep checking battery usage. In Settings, identify power-hungry apps and manage their usage and enable reduce motion to conserve battery life. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion.

The users can consider switching to the Airplane Mode when in areas with poor signal coverage to reduce battery drain.