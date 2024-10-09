BluSmart To Zepto, LinkedIn Unveils Its Top Startups List For Delhi-NCR

The list features several emerging sectors. (Representative pic)

If you are looking for the top startups to work in the national capital region then the LinkedIn Tops Startups in Delhi-NCR 2024 report is a must-read. The portal has just revealed the top 10 emerging companies that you should be paying attention to in Delhi-NCR. These companies aren't just growing fast, they are gaining attention locally and building innovative solutions shaping the future of their industries, LinkedIn wrote. The list features several emerging sectors, including electric vehicle-centric startups like BluSmart , and Battery Smart, along with aerospace firm Raphe mPhibr.

"The list is built on exclusive LinkedIn data across four key pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement within the company and its employees; and how well these startups have pulled talent from LinkedIn Top Companies," the portal wrote while sharing the list.

Here are this year's 10 Top Startups in Delhi NCR -

BluSmart is India's first and leading all-electric ride-hailing mobility service. The company, founded in 2018, offers services across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Dubai. The startup claims to have over 1.47 million riders, and also offers mobility solutions for businesses. Park+ is "superapp" for all your car needs - buy petrol, check challans, recharge Fastag, book servicing, buy accessories and more. Apart from support to individuals, it also offers parking solutions for societies and corporations, and EV charging infrastructure services. Wishlink, founded in 2022, enables creators to collaborate with brands, boost their engagement, and monetise their content. The platform claims to work with more than 15,000 active creators and over 250 brands. Raphe mPhibr was founded in 2017. This is an aerospace company that designs and manufactures UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) solutions. Battery Smart, founded in 2019, is building a network of battery-swapping stations for electric two- and three-wheelers. The firm's battery-as-a-solution offers two-minute swaps in nearly 1,200 stations across 30 Indian cities. Zupee, founded in 2018, is an online gaming company operating in the casual and board games segment. It offers its user base of over eight crore games like Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, and Trump Card Mania. ZIGRAM, founded in 2018, provides anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and emerging risk management solutions. Housr, founded in 2018, is a co-living accommodation provider focused on millennials and working professionals. The firm has a presence across five Indian cities. Zepto, founded in 2021, is an e-grocery company present across 10 Indian cities, with plans to enter 10 new cities. In June, the company raised $665 million in funding at a $3.6 billion valuation. Bijak, founded 2019, is a B2B agricultural commodities trading platform. The firm's app enables easier discovery and transactions between customers and businesses across the agricultural value chain.



