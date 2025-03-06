Blind IIM Student Shares His Struggles To Find Job: "I Do Not Need Sympathy, Empty Promises"

Amey Tiwari, a postgraduate blind student at the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM Trichy), has sparked a discussion online after disclosing his struggle to land a job due to the limited options available for visually impaired candidates. In his post, Mr Tiwari shared that his MBA draws to an end, however, instead of feeling happy about the achievement, "it feels like a cruel joke". "I am exhausted. I did everything right. Yet, here I am - unplaced," Mr Tiwari said.

In the following lines, Mr Tiwari blamed his unemployment on the reluctance of major corporations to hire a visually impaired candidate. He wrote that his unemployment status was not because of his lack of knowledge, skills or drive, but because he is blind. "Let's be real - this world does not see professionals like me as equals. It celebrates us as 'inspirations' when convenient but hesitates when it's time to hire. Diversity? Inclusion? Accessibility? Nice words. But when action is needed, the silence is deafening," Mr Tiwari wrote.

"My education loan is real. My future is real. The biases I fight every day? All too real. I do not need sympathy. I do not need empty promises. I need someone-anyone-to prove that inclusion is more than just corporate lip service," he added.

Mr Tiwari concluded his post by tagging dozens of companies that recruit from IIMs. "This isn't just about me. This is about every skilled, hardworking professional with a disability who is forced to fight twice as hard just to be seen. Prove me wrong. Show me that inclusion isn't just a feel-good slogan," he said.

Since being shared, Mr Tiwari's post has accumulated more than 3,000 reactions and over 350 comments. While some users praised Mr Tiwari's courage in opening up about his struggle, others offered possible job leads.

Notably, Mr Tiwari holds a degree from Shivaji College as well as an LLB from the prestigious Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.