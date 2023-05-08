'Blessed Or Cursed?' AR Rahman Reacts On Excessive Use Of AI In Schools

Social media users said it seemed like an Orwellian dystopia.

Composer-singer AR Rahman expressed concern about the flood of new artificial intelligence services. The singer shared a video on Twitter, originally made by The Wall Street Journal, showing how schools in China are using technology backed by AI to track students and their performance.

The video shows school students wearing AI headbands which can measure who can focus the best. The headbands can document their attention span and convert that data into reports which are shared with teachers and guardians. According to Wall Street Journal, the headwear measures electric signals from neurons in the brain and translates that into an attention score using an algorithm.

At the school, robots take attendance, teach and analyze children's behaviour. That's not all, the student wear uniforms with chips that can trace their location.

Reacting to the video, Mr Rahman wrote, "I pity the new generation.....are they blessed and cursed at the same time?....only time will tell #ethicaluseoftechnology #ethicaluseofpower #ai #messingwithnature."

Since being posted, many users on social media raised concerns and said that it seemed like an Orwellian dystopia.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Definitely it's a curse. We didn't learn this way and we are doing fine. This will only convince kids to push them to do things in which they aren't interested. Let kids be kids. Kids have their own way of growing. They just need good guidance."

Another user wrote, "It just started with kids. Tomo every individual's personal thought process can be monitored at work, social... Curse, end of freedom."

The third user commented, "Gonna spoil all the school fun."

"It's a curse. A child's creativity starts when he starts to imagine. here it's a machine life," the fourth user commented.