Elon Musk Doesn't Seem Like Right Owner For Twitter, Says Co-Founder

Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone and Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Biz Stone, a co-founder of Twitter and angel investor, questioned Elon Musk's capacity to run a platform like Twitter and claimed that Musk had undone the changes he had made to the workplace atmosphere. He said that he feels that improvements to morale and content policies at the business have been reversed under its new proprietor, according to the Guardian.

In an interview with the Guardian, Biz Stone said positive changes he had helped oversee in recent years had been unwound by the Tesla chief executive. Mr. Stone said that running a social media platform is a tough job and it can never be a win-win situation. "50% of the people are going to be happy, and 50% of the people are going to be upset with you," he added.

"You have to be OK with stuff that you just don't like or don't agree with being on there. Otherwise, go buy a magazine or a newspaper where it's acceptable to have a strong opinion," he advised.

Talking about Elon Musk's capability as an owner, he said that "it doesn't seem like it right now, but I could be wrong."

The social media juggernaut Twitter was started in 2006 by Biz Stone, Noah Glass, Evan Williams, and Jack Dorsey. Dorsey, the CEO at the moment, called him back to the podium to "lead the company culture with that energy and that feeling."

Meanwhile, a news report stated that Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting February 1, the company said on Friday. Under the new criteria, which follow billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies. Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.