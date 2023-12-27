Bill Granger, Top Australian Chef And 'Godfather Of Avocado Toast', Dies

Chef Bill Granger opened his first restaurant in 1993.

Australian chef Bill Granger has died at the age of 54. According to the BBC, Melbourne-based Mr Granger was self-taught and became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning 30 years. His family said in a statement Mr Granger "died peacefully in hospital" in London on Christmas Day. He was called the "godfather of avocado toast", the BBC further said in its report. Tributes poured in from chefs like Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson, and celebrities including Hugh Jackman.

"He will be remembered as the 'King of Breakfast', for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine. He will be deeply missed by all," Mr Granger's family said in an Instagram post.

They did not make the cause of his death public.

In his career, Mr Granger published 14 cookbooks, made multiple television cooking shows and opened more than a dozen restaurants around the world.

He started in 1993, opening his first restaurant in Sydney at the age of 23. He had dropped out of art school to start the business.

The cafe was named Bills, and became famous for avocado toast, ricotta pancakes with honeycomb butter, and top-quality coffee, the outlet said.

In their tributes, celebrities remembered the talent of Mr Granger and the huge void left after his death.

"He was the loveliest man, and the joy he gave us - whether through his food, his books, the spaces he made for us or in person - came from the kindness and generosity and sheer, shining exuberance of his very self," food author and TV chef Nigella Lawson said in an Instagram post.

"This is devastating news, I'm so sad to hear this, what a guy he was... a wonderful human, kind calm soul. I admired everything he represented in food, I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn't have been nicer and his food so good," TV chef Oliver said.

Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan described Granger as a "ray of Aussie sunshine" and a "wonderful man".

After the popularity of Bills, the chef opened more cafes in Japan, South Korea and London. In January this year, he was given the Medal of the Order of Australia - one of the country's top honours - for his contribution to tourism and hospitality.