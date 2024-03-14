Bill Gates Shares 1994 Pic Of Him Holding CD-ROM: 'Visual Demonstration'

The image was clicked in 1994.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently shared a picture of him which was taken 30 years ago. The iconic picture shows the billionaire sitting on a stack of over three lakh papers and holding the storage device Compact Disc-Read Only Memory (CD-ROM).

He shared the image on Instagram and wrote, "Thirty years ago, we wanted to show just how much information a single CD-ROM could hold. The team decided a visual demonstration was necessary!"

The information about the now-viral image is also available on the Microsoft website. They said, "In 1994, Bill Gates wanted to show people how much information could fit on a CD-ROM. Instead of using the then unfamiliar measurement of 700 megabytes, he published a picture of himself suspended in the treetops above giant stacks of paper hundreds of feet tall-the amount of pages a CD can hold. Bill's photograph put an unfamiliar number into perspective to help people grasp it."

Since being shared, the image has amassed over a lakh likes and several reactions from internet users.

"Imagine making one for DVDs," said a user.

A second user added, "today's generation don't even identify what the CD-ROM is"

A person wrote, "You are looking so handsome sir."

"Imagine how quickly the world has changed! And even @thisisbillgates knows better marketing ways," added a person.

"Always creative!" remarked a person.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates was recently on a trip to India. He visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and termed the 182-meter tall monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as an "incredible engineering feat".

"An incredible engineering feat! Very Beautiful! A great tribute to Sardar Patel. Thanks for your hospitality!" Mr Gates wrote in the visitor's diary after taking a tour of the memorial, which is the largest such structure in the world.