Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have McDonald's Gold Card That Offers Free Food For Life

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in a photo from 35 years ago.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, among the richest men in the world, have a special pass from McDonald's that offers them free meals. The Gold Card grants free food at all McDonald's outlets across the world for life, along with exclusive merchandise and food deals. According to latest update on the fat food giant's website, the Gold Card is based on two meals per week for 50 years. Mr Gates and Mr Buffett, both billionaires, revealed their Gold Card a few years ago.

While Mr Buffett's Gold Card offers him eat for free at McDonald's outlets in Omaha, the one Mr Gates owns gives him free access to food at any McDonald's outlet in the world.

Mr Buffett displayed his Gold Card during an interview with CNBC in 2007 and explained how he uses it.

"And, ah, here we have my McDonald's card which lets me eat free at any McDonald's in Omaha for the rest of my life. So that's why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald's. It explains a lot of things," the Berkshire Hathaway chairperson had said.

He also said that Mr Gates' card can be used worldwide. "There's just a few of them. Bill Gates has one. His is good throughout the world, I guess. Mine is only good in Omaha, but I never leave Omaha so mine is just as good as his," Mr Buffett, then 76, had said.

Mr Buffett is the world's sixth richest person with a net worth of $134.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Mr Gates too had mentioned about his Gold Card in an annual letter posted on his blog in 2017. The Microsoft co-founder noted, "Remember the laugh we had when we travelled together to Hong Kong and decided to get lunch at McDonald's? You offered to pay, dug into your pocket and pulled out coupons."

McDonald's has not revealed the exact numbers of Gold Card holders across the world.