Jag Bains Wins Big Brother 25, First Sikh-American To Win The Show

Jag Bains is the first Sikh-American to win the US version of the reality show.

Season 25 of the popular American reality show Big Brother has concluded after 100 days, and we have a winner. Jag Bains, one of the three remaining houseguests, has been crowned the champion. Mr Bains is the first Sikh-American to win the US version of the reality show.

The 25-year-old is a truck company owner from Washington, reported People. Mr Bains defeated fellow alliance member Matt Klotz, a 27-year-old Deaflympics swimmer, and Bowie Jane Ball, a 46-year-old Australian DJ and barrister, to win the 100-day season.

Mr Bains won over Matt Klotz by 5-2 after the former contestants were called on stage to cast their votes.

Jag Bains (@thejagbains) wins @CBSBigBrother 25, becoming the FIRST Sikh contestant to compete and WIN the game! Once evicted by a unanimous vote, he won by a 5-2 vote! #BB25#BigBrother#JagBains#BBFinalepic.twitter.com/N0OlGIYnJc — Marcus (@marcusuntrell) November 10, 2023

After his big win, Jag Bains said he was “on top of the world.” “This has been the greatest experience of my life. To be able to win this with integrity and loyalty the whole time is exactly what I wanted to do,” a report in People quoted Mr Bains as saying.

In July, before entering the show, Mr Bains shared a picture of himself with a long note on Instagram. He wrote, “It's official!!! I am beyond thrilled that I will be stepping into the world of Big Brother 25 as a houseguest! Words cannot express the level of excitement I am feeling as I embark on this incredible journey in the Big Brother house this summer! From watching the show as a wide-eyed kid to now becoming a part of it, it feels like an absolute dream come true!”

He added, “As the first-ever Sikh on the show, I feel truly honoured, humbled, and blessed. I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity to represent my community and share my story with the world. And, of course, I couldn't have reached this milestone without the unwavering support of my incredible family and friends. You've always believed in me, pushed me to chase my dreams, and shown me nothing but love…. Thank You."

Mr Bains has been rewarded with the $750,000 grand prize, while Klotz received $75,000 for second place.