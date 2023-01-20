BharOS: 5 Points On Mobile Operating System Introduced By IIT Madras

The software can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets, the tech institute said in a release, adding that it provides a secure environment for users.

BharOS is currently being provided to organisations that have stringent privacy and security requirements whose users handle sensitive information, said IIT-Madras.

The operating system has been developed by JandK Operations Private Limited, a Section 8 (not-for-profit) Company established by IIT Madras.

BharOS comes with No Default Apps (NDA). This means that users are not forced to use apps that they may not be familiar with or that they may not trust. The institute said the feature will allow users to have more control over the permissions that apps have on their device.