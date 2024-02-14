Bharat Mart: All About India's Mega Project In Middle East

The Bharat Mart will be set up in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), which is managed by DP World.

India is planning to establish its own warehousing facility, Bharat Mart, in the UAE to provide a unified platform for exporters to showcase their diverse range of products under one roof, much like China's 'Dragon Mart'.

While the concept is yet to be finalised, the facility is expected to be operational by 2025, an official said.

The Bharat Mart will likely cover an area of more than 100,000 square meters and will serve as a multipurpose facility, offering a mix of warehouse, retail, and hospitality units.

The Bharat Mart will be set up in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), which is managed by DP World.

Bharat Mart will have retail showrooms, warehouses, offices, and other ancillary facilities which will accommodate various categories of goods, ranging from heavy machinery to perishable items.

Also, there are plans to establish a digital platform for buyers across the globe to procure goods from the facility.

The Bharat Mart project holds significance as the two nations -- India and UAE -- are aiming to double their non-petroleum trade target to $100 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

PM Modi in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and was received at the airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Later in the day, the two leaders held one-on-one and delegation-level talks.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral partnership and discussed new areas of cooperation, while welcoming the deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various sectors, including trade and investment, digital infrastructure, fintech, energy, infrastructure, culture and people-to-people ties.

They even held discussions over regional and global issues.