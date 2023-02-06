Beyonce Misses Grammys Win After Getting Stuck In Traffic

Beyonce has become the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Singer Beyonce missed her big moment at the Grammy after she was stuck in Los Angeles traffic. The "Cuff It" singer missed her first win of the night as the 41-year-old couldn't make it to the event on time and missed her moment in the spotlight.

"Break My Soul" songstress won the award for the Best R&B song. To receive the award, Terius Nash and Nile Rodgers had to rush to the stage to accept the award on her behalf, reported Pagesix.

Host Trevor Noah offers an explanation, "So for real, Beyonce is on her way. The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA is that everyone can be here, the downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic."

Trevor Noah then revealed that Beyonce had managed to tie the record for most Grammys of any individual, meaning one more win would make history.

However, the host presented the pop queen with her award later in the show as she sat at a table with her husband Jay Z.

On Sunday, she made history again, becoming the most decorated artist in Grammys history, surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti's long-standing record of 31-lifetime trophies.

Speaking through tears, the regal artist donning a metallic Gucci corset gown with elbow-length black leather gloves thanked her family, including her three children and husband Jay-Z, who looked on from the crowd.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," she said.

She paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.