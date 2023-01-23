'Best Gift For Mumbaikars': Actor Sumeet Raghvan Travels In Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro

Mr Raghvan's post has accumulated more than 272,000 views and over 8,700 likes.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two routes of the Mumbai Metro, actor Sumeet Raghvan hailed the new commuting services and thanked Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving the "best gift" to the city. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star shared a series of photos and videos of the new metro line.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya.. I am like a kid in a toy shop, Boss this is the best gift for Mumbai..Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis #MetroManDevendra #MumbaiMetroZindabad," Mr Raghvan wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Ganapati Bappa Morya...

I am like a child in a toy store 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Boss this is the best gift for MUMBAIKARS.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis#MetroManDevendra#MumbaiMetroZindabaadpic.twitter.com/YtDYC9aFzD — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) January 23, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Raghvan's post has accumulated more than 272,000 views and over 8,700 likes. In the comment section, several internet users also hailed the new Metro services and called it "world-class".

" Love the smile on your face.. This metro means a lot to mumbaikars.. Thanks to all the ppl who made this dream come true," wrote one user. "That spark on your face in the last pic says it all! Lucky you got to test the new metro lines early morning without any rush," said another.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka Shares Unique Ad By Gujarat School Seeking Maths Teachers. See Post

A third user commented, "It's very nicely made. Hoping for good commuter numbers now to make max benefit out of this world-class infrastructure." A fourth user agreed with Mr Raghvan and wrote, "Absolutely, Sir. Saves so much of time, effort and stress of so many people. Can't wait for the remaining Metro lines to be operational."

PM Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7 on Thursday at a function held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). These lines comprise a 35-kilometre-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai.

The 18.6 km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). Notably, the foundation stones of these lines were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.