Bengaluru CEO Highlights Harsh Reality Of Layoffs As Friend Loses Job After Buying New House

A Bengaluru-based startup CEO recently shared a painful story on social media about a close friend who was unexpectedly caught in a wave of corporate layoffs. What made this situation particularly tough was the timing, as the founder revealed that his friend had just bought a new home and his wife is expecting their second child. The CEO said that his friend is now struggling to manage the EMIs.

"Layoffs are so brutal," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "One of my old friends was laid off recently. He has just bought a new house, and he and his wife are expecting their second child. Now he doesn't know how he is going to manage the EMIs and everything else."

"This is what layoffs do to people. It's not just about losing a job. It can completely disrupt someone's life."

"You can spend years building a career, and suddenly, one email can put your entire life into uncertainty."

"That's the part that scares me the most."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post went viral with over 237,600 views and sparked a broader conversation online about how tech companies handle downsizing. "This may sound difficult to hear. But this is exactly why everyone should do their financial risk profiling BEFORE taking up big liabilities. I hope your friend finds a new job soon, these are tough times. Everyone needs all the luck they can find," one user suggested in the comment section.

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"Regarding houses, I have held the same belief as my grandfather and father ir do not buy house unntil you can fund atleast 85 to 90% of the full price. Both of them did not purchase houses until their late 50s and early 60s. In fact, my grandpa built his with the money received from gratuity and PF post retirement," another user shared their opinion on buying a hiuse.

"I lost my job earlier this year, and while dealing with that, my dad was suddenly hospitalised. Then I had a cardiac attack and I honestly thought my life was over. I'm still trying to get back on my feet. It's been one thing after another, and the struggle just continues," a third user discussed their story.