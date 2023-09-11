Anil Kumble Takes Bus Ride Back Home Amid Transporters' Strike In Bengaluru, See Pic

Mr Kumble can be seen holding the handle for support, with passengers seated behind him.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble took a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ride back home from the airport as private transporters were observing a day-long bandh in Bengaluru.

The 52-year-old former leg-spinner shared a picture of him travelling in a bus from the airport on X, formerly Twitter. The former cricketer wrote, "BMTC trip back home today from the airport."

From the picture, it seems Mr. Kumble took an air-conditioned Volvo bus. He can be seen holding the handle for support, with passengers seated behind him.

See the post here:

BMTC trip back home today from the airport. pic.twitter.com/jUTfHk1HrE — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 11, 2023

Posted a few hours ago, the picture has received 13,200 likes on X along with users appreciating him in the comments section for supporting public transport.

A user wrote, "So simple and down to earth Kumble Sir."

"Best way to travel to the airport is by BMTC," another user wrote.

"People don't give credit to BMTC buses as it deserves, one of the best in India," the third user wrote.

"Excellent. Elites of society using public transport is good for society. And Kumble is the gold standard anyway," the fourth user commented.

"We need icons to advertise public transport like this. That way, we will have less traffic," the fifth user commented.

Meanwhile, lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses could stay off the roads on Monday, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers, among others, as the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a 'bandh'.

The federation has called for bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme -- that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses -- to private buses as well, among other demands.