Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel, 25, Dies Moments After Saving Penalty

Arne Espeel's cause of death is not known.

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died at the age of 25 after he collapsed on the pitch moments after saving a penalty for an amateur team. According to The Independent, the incident took place on Saturday at Winkel Sport's ground. An autopsy has been scheduled to have taken place in order to determine the cause of Mr Espeel's death.

As per the outlet, the popular footballer was in action for Belgian football club Winkel Sport B - who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium - against club Westrozebeke when his opponents were awarded a penalty in the second half. The 25-year-old saved the spot, however, collapsed on the pitch and dropped to the ground immediately afterwards.

Emergency services ran on to help Mr Espeel and did all they could to save him, but the footballer was pronounced dead soon after he was taken to a hospital. His cause of death is not known.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought," they added, as per Reuters.

On Monday, more than 1,000 people reportedly turned up to pay tribute to Mr Espeel. "This is a disaster and a shock to everyone," said Patrick Rotsaert, sporting director of Winkel. "Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our whole club," Mr Rotsaert added.