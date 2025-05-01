"Battered And Bruised": Katy Perry Breaks Silence On Blue Origin Space Trip Backlash

Pop sensation Katy Perry has finally responded to the fierce criticism she faced after her recent space voyage with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, saying she feels "battered and bruised" by the backlash.

The singer, who embarked on the 11-minute space flight on April 14 alongside five other women, addressed the controversy nearly two weeks after the trip, which was initially hailed as historic. The all-female crew marked the first mission of its kind in over six decades. However, the event soon sparked debate, with many dismissing it as a publicity stunt to promote Bezos's space tourism venture, while environmental activists slammed it for its carbon footprint.

Perry, in particular, was trolled for her "over-the-top" reactions, including the viral moment when she kissed the ground upon landing. The trip also featured Lauren Sanchez, American journalist and Bezos's fiance, TV personality Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn. The rocket launched from the Texas desert.

On Tuesday, Perry reacted to a Times Square billboard in New York, which her fans put up to show support amid the backlash. The message read, "We are so proud of you and your magical journey. From your worldwide cats" - a nod to her loyal fanbase, the KatyCats.

Taking to social media, Perry expressed gratitude for the support, writing: "Please know I am OK. I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real, and what is important to me."

Acknowledging the criticism, she added, "I am not perfect. I'm on a human journey, playing the game of life with an audience of many, and sometimes I fall. But I get back up and continue to play. Somehow, through my battered and bruised adventure, I keep looking to the light, and a new level unlocks."

She also called out the negativity online, saying, "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human pinata, I take it with grace and send them love because I know so many people are hurting in so many ways. The internet has become a dumping ground for the unhealed."