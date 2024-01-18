Barack Obama's Sweet Message On 'Better Half' Michelle Obama's Birthday

Barack Obama marked wife Michelle Obama's 60th birthday with a heartfelt post

Barack Obama marked wife Michelle Obama's 60th birthday with a heartfelt tribute to her. The former US president, 62, posted a photo of his “better half” looking radiant in a yellow dress in the sunlight with the ocean as a backdrop.

In his caption, Mr Obama wrote, "This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you.”

Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you. pic.twitter.com/OwZlD3z9pz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2024

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama met in the late 1980s while they were both working at the law firm Sidley Austin in Chicago. Mr Obama was a summer associate, and Michelle Obama, whose maiden name is Michelle Robinson, was assigned to be his adviser. They eventually started dating while working together.

The couple got married on October 3, 1992, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. They have two daughters together, Malia and Sasha. The Obamas' marriage has been well-documented, and they have often spoken publicly about their relationship and the challenges they faced, as well as their enduring love and support for each other.

Last year, Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary with sweet messages on social media. Mr Obama shared a rare photo of them together, calling his wife “brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful.”

Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you're brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful—and I'm lucky to call you mine. pic.twitter.com/Ak147b5zDJ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2023

Michelle Obama also posted a picture of her and Mr Obama smiling with the city skyline behind them. “31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!” she wrote.

31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hvz0JbhiW8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2023

Earlier, Michelle Obama opened up about her decades-long relationship with her husband acknowledging that, like any couple, they have had their share of ups and downs. "People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice," she wrote in her book ‘The Light We Carry'. "They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together - laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side. They ask how we have managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now. I want to say, 'Yes, truly, it's a surprise to us, too, sometimes!' And really, I'm not joking," she added. "We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me now, still and seemingly forever. Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it,” she said.