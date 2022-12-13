Bali's Ban On Sex Outside Marriage Poses No Risk To Tourists, Officials Say

The new laws will come into force after three years.

Tourists visiting Indonesia will not be charged under the new law which will criminalise sex outside marriage, officials have said.

Indonesia's parliament last week approved the new legislation which threatens up to a year in jail for unmarried couples who have sex or six months for those who cohabit. But now, seeking to reassure visitors, the governor of Bali, a holiday hotspot, said authorities would not check the marital status of tourists.

"Bali is Bali as usual, which is comfortable and safe to be visited," Bali's Governor Wayan Koster said as per the BBC. Mr Koster added that visitors will not be required to prove their marital status when checking into accommodation, and local officials will not carry out checks.

Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code," he said. Bali's government would ensure "there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas," Mr Koster added.

Separately, as per the outlet, Indonesia's deputy justice minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej also promised foreigners would not be prosecuted. "I want to emphasise for foreign tourists, please come to Indonesia because you will not be charged with this article," he told reporters.

The Indonesian government has clarified that according to the new criminal code, extra-marital sex and cohabitation offences would only be prosecuted if reported by a spouse, parent or child. The provision makes it unlikely that tourists will be affected, the officials said.

Notably, the new laws, which still need to be approved by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, will come into force after three years.