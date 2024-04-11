Bakery Owner Loses Rs 3 Lakh Diamond In A Cookie, Asks Public's Help

She has worn the ring every day for nearly four decades.

A bakery owner in Kansas, United States, is asking people for help to find her $4000 (Rs 3.3 lakh) diamond. Dawn "Sis" Monroe, the owner of Sis Sweets Cookies & Cafe, believed that it might have fallen into the dough and baked into a cookie and sold at the shop, as per a report in the New York Post.

The woman said that she noticed that the centre diamond of her engagement ring was missing on Friday after she was done baking cookies at her bakery. According to her, she has worn the ring every day for nearly four decades.

In a Facebook post, she wrote, "Bonus if you buy cookies today. My diamond is missing. It is not required of me to wear gloves when I baked. My heart is beyond broken. It's been on my hand for 36 years. If you happened find it, I would forever be in debt if you would return it. It's a marquis cut. I'm sorry if you find it but I don't take my ring off for anything."

In an interview with KMBC 9 on Tuesday, Ms Monroe said that she searched the kitchen as soon as she noted that the huge stone was missing. "I looked down at my hand, and the centre diamond is gone. We went back to the kitchen and looked around," she said. However, the husband and wife were not able to find it.

"I was crying, and all (my husband) could say was, 'You still have me,' so that made it all better," she said.

She believes it fell into the cookie dough she was making and baked into the cookies the store sells-the sugar, chocolate chip, or peanut butter varieties. The baker alerted customers to bite into her cookies carefully in addition to making a request for help over the missing stone. "Mainly cause I didn't want anybody to break a tooth," she said.



