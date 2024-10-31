'Baby Shark' To 'Despacito', Here Are Top 10 Most Watched YouTube Videos In 2024

Here are the top 10 most-watched videos.

Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has revolutionised the way video content is consumed. The platform has not only redefined entertainment in the digital age but has captured millions of hearts globally. It allows viewers to explore countless channels, and share, like and subscribe to their favourite creators. Like Facebook, X, and TikTok, YouTube boasts a massive user base, ranking second only to Google in terms of the largest search engines in the world, as per Forbes. But what videos have captured the most attention on YouTube?

Forbes recently released a list of the top 10 most-watched videos on the platform. From viral music hits to children's content and animations, these videos have amassed billions of views, making them the creme de la creme of YouTube's offerings. Whether through engaging tunes, heartfelt messages, or eye-catching visuals, these videos have struck a chord with viewers across the globe.

So, here are the top 10 most-watched videos, as of October 16, 2024:

The viral sensation 'Baby Shark Dance', released by Korean educational brand Pinkfong in 2016, is the highest-viewed video on YouTube. The clip has garnered over 15 billion lifetime views, cementing its status as a cultural icon.

'Despacito', the hit song by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, is the second highest viewed video on YouTube, with over 8.50 billion views.

'Johny Johny Yes Papa' is a well-known children's poem turned video that's been enjoyed for years. It's one of the most-watched videos on YouTube. This year, the clip secured third place with 6.96 billion views.

'The Bath Song', another nursery rhyme, is the fourth most-watched video on YouTube, with 6.87 billion views.

'Wheels on the Bus' by CoComelon is another YouTube video with the highest views from the channel. The video has garnered 6.63 billion lifetime views on the platform.

Other popular entries on the list include 'See You Again' securing sixth place with 6.42 billion views, and 'Shape of You' in seventh with 6.34 billion views. Also making its way into the top 10 is 'Phonic Song with Two Words', ranked eighth with 6.04 billion views; 'Uptown Funk', ranked ninth with 5.35 billion views and 'Gangnam Style', ranked tenth with 5.31 billion views.