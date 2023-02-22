'Avoid Eating Poppy Seeds': Pentagon Warns US Soldiers

Pentagon warns troops to stay away from poppy seeds.

The US Department of Defense warns its military troops to avoid poppy seeds since they can ruin their careers, according to The Washington Post.

The news outlet further reported that Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., the undersecretary of defence for personnel and readiness, has officially warned US army soldiers that consuming poppy seeds could lead to a failed drug test.

"Concerns with poppy seeds and drug testing are not new," Mr Cisneros wrote, noting that morphine and codeine can be present in seeds that have been harvested.

"Recent data suggests that certain poppy seed varieties may have higher codeine contamination than previously reported. Consumption of poppy seed products could cause a codeine positive urinalysis result and undermine the Department's ability to identify illicit drug use."

"The Military Departments are hereby directed to notify service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds," he added.

Poppy seeds are commonly found in bagels, muffins, rolls, and other baked goods, and according to this order, US soldiers must exercise caution when consuming these products.

According to a study published in the Journal of Analytical Toxicology, eating poppy seed-containing food products can result in opiate-positive urine drug test results and may pose challenges in distinguishing poppy seed consumption from opiate administration.