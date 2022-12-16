'Avatar The Way Of Water': 5 Facts On James Cameron Film

This is the second film in the Avatar series. Cameron had announced two sequels to 'Avatar' in 2010, but addition of more films in the franchise delayed the release of the second film.

The filming of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' began in August, 2017, and concluded in 2020, after three years of shooting. According to Variety, the production budget alone of the film was in the $250 million range but Cameron hasn't given any number.

The second film continues the mix of sci-fi and eco-politics - returning to the planet Pandora where the Na'vi characters struggle to fend off rapacious humans - as well as the groundbreaking use of 3D and cutting-edge cinematic wizardry that made the original such a box office hit.

Stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver return, alongside new additions including Kate Winslet, a quarter-century after her world-beating collaboration with Cameron for 'Titanic'.