Cars Made Of E-Waste, Jewellery-Studded Scooters: Auto Expo To Have Unique Installations

One of the creations of Himanshu Jangid that will be displayed at Auto Expo. (PTI Photo)

Auto Expo is an event where car manufacturers from India as well as across the world showcase their talent and present the best they have to offer. Thousands of auto enthusiasts visit the expo venues in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida to look how the auto industry is changing and what the future has to offer. But along with focus on technology, there are a few people who use the event to present unique ideas. Among them is Himanshu Jangid, a Jaipur-based vintage car restorer.

He will be displaying his creations at the Auto Expo, which are made using e-waste materials and automobile scrap.

"e-waste is becoming a challenge for the environment and if we continue to ignore this, it will be a major problem for the world. With this in mind, I created a model of the Morgan car with e-waste like chips, hardware, keyboards, computers and telecommunications equipment, electronic devices, among others," Mr Jangid told news agency PTI.

He also started Cartist, a unique automobile art festival, in Jaipur that aims to promote Indian culture and art along with love for vintage cars.

Mr Jangid said it took more than two months to create the e-waste car which involved designing and building the vehicle's frame, integrating e-waste while maintaining the design of the car.

Some of the models that auto enthusiasts will get to see at Cartist pavilion are: An Ambassador car made of automobile scrap and electric scooters decorated with artwork.

"Inspired by the iconic Ambassador car that ruled the roads of India for more than five decades, the car frame was made with automobile scrap which includes bearings, clutch plates, steel wire, chain, transmission gear, engine piston, and other materials. The car model sculpture is made out of more than 1,500 scrap auto parts to give the message of sustainability," said Mr Jangid.

There will be four electric scooters on display, designed on different themes like one draped in cloth by weavers, another one studded by jewellery from Jaipur, the third one will depict street food, and the last scooter will showcase rich heritage and art of Indian streets.