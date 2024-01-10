Australian Woman's Extreme Sunburn Left Her Hallucinating And Looking Like An Alien

Ms Troy's legs were swollen and covered in giant blisters.

An Australian woman is sharing a serious warning after an extreme sunburn sent her to the Emergency room. Cas Flynn-Troy, 22, was having a good time on December 31 at Beyond The Valley festival in Victoria. By January 2, she felt some sunburn coming on. After a while, her legs were swollen and covered in giant blisters.

"It was the worst pain I've ever experienced," Cas Flynn-Troy, 22, told SWNS of the "horrible" ordeal.

The boxing and pilates teacher shared that she had applied sunscreen multiple times on the day of the incident.

She told Yahoo Australia, "The pain I experienced when I realised how bad it was, was insane," she told Yahoo News Australia. She warns others to "never just assume that because it's not too hot you don't need to wear sunscreen. This is something I would never want anyone to experience so please please please be smart and safe when you're in the sun."

She shared that she had put sunscreen earlier in the day of the festive but only noticed a slight burn in the evening. "I started to feel a bit of pain, but did not think much of it," she said.

By 2 am, the pain had "fully kicked in" and she felt that her legs were on "fire". She and her friends walked two kilometres from their campsite to the festival to find the emergency tent.

"I tried to roll up my pants and noticed my legs were bright red and sizzling. I was incredibly dehydrated as well so I started to panic and hallucinate a bit at this point."

On January 2, Ms Troy could barely walk and had giant blisters on her legs. "It felt like an alien was on my legs," she said. Her friends took her Primary Care Clinic which immediately sent her to the emergency at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. A nurse drained all the blisters and dressed them. She was then ordered to rest, moisturise and stay hydrated until healed.



