Australian Woman Dies After Husband Accidentally Reverses Over Her In Church Car Park: Report

In a tragic incident, a woman in Australia died after she was hit and run over in a church car park. The incident took place in Sydney's northwest, according to a report by 7news. The 70-year-woman was dropped off at church by her husband at the Castle Hill Baptist Church car park before her husband accidentally reversed over her.

According to reports, the woman was hit at 9.30 am on Monday at the church. 7news reported that she used to run a bible study group at the Showground Rd church. She was immediately treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old driver said to be the woman's husband was not injured. He was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing

The horrific accident was witnessed by another member of the congregation.

Pastor Ian Deane told the news portal that the incident was "extremely tragic". He added, "She's been an active member of the church and the person who witnessed it is also an active member of the church, it's just tragic... just incredibly sad."

According to reports, no charges were laid.

However, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

