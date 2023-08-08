Australian Woman, 20, Survives Seven-Storey Fall Off Building, Critical

Tominey Reid is fighting for her life at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital.

A 20-year-old woman miraculously survived after falling from a seven-storey building in Melbourne. However, she is in critical condition at the moment, News.com.au reported. Tominey Reid is fighting for her life at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital.

Ms Reid's parents received a devastating call about the incident, which took place at 1.30 am. The parents were told their daughter had fallen approximately 21 meters to the ground, the media outlet reported.

Since then, the young woman has undergone several lifesaving surgeries at the hospital. Her family told the news outlet that hospital staff are describing her survival as a "miracle". However, her road to recovery will be long and challenging.

Ms Reid's father, Brad shared the news of the accident on Facebook.

"After the longest week of lifesaving surgeries she has miraculously defied the odds and [is] still with us," he wrote on Saturday.

"She has the biggest fight ahead of her but is one of the strongest people I know and is ready for this fight! T-Bomb will come out of this stronger than ever!"

Ms Reid's aunt, Kirstin Small, created a GoFundMe page to support the family. The family has raised $43,500, edging closer to their goal of $50,000.

"The Miracle of Survival, Against all odds - she survived. Tom is critically ill in the Intensive Care Unit at the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne. Tominey truly is the definition of a survivor & every person from the first responders to all the hospital staff has called it a miracle. It is a miracle and we are so thankful," the fundraiser said.

