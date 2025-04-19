Australian Prison Guard Quits Job To Join OnlyFans: "My New Career Gives Me Freedom"

Alicia Davis, a 32-year-old Australian woman who is also an OnlyFans model, recently revealed that she ditched her prison guard duties to start an account on the adult platform. According to the New York Post, the former prison officer from Australia's Gold Coast said she was making $61,000 when she quit her job, where inmates would bombard her with compliments and sometimes even attempted to give her gifts. She revealed that despite prison policies banning makeup, jewellery, and personal expression, she couldn't escape the constant attention from inmates.

"I had to constantly reject them. They'd comment on my appearance, saying: 'You look really good today,' or noticing the finer details about my look," Ms Davis said, per the Post. "It was sweet of them," she continued, admitting she enjoyed the compliments and attention. "But it was so important for me to tell them that these sorts of comments aren't appropriate."

The 32-year-old said that she was harshly judged by prisoners' partners as well. "Some of the wives used to come in and just stare me down. I don't know what their husbands said to them about me, but I didn't react to the comments or stares," she said.

Her allure didn't go unnoticed outside the prison wall either, as Ms Davis shared that some inmates, once released, would track down her Instagram account and try to connect. "They thought maybe something could happen," she said, firmly adding that she never reciprocated those advances.

Ms Davis further went on to say that her job demanded more than physical presence. It was emotionally draining as well, she said. Balancing professionalism amid constant flirtation, along with strict rules, was what wore her down. "The prison job tied me down. I wasn't allowed to be myself - no makeup, no nails, no personality in my wardrobe. It was exhausting," she said.

It was in February 2022 that the 32-year-old finally decided to quit her job and launch her career on OnlyFans. She used to earn around $61,000 annually, but now her income is over $371,000 per year. "My new career gives me the freedom to work in my own time and be myself with no restrictions," said Ms Davis. "I can wear what I want and flirt with whoever I want without the fear of being punished," she added.