Australian Man Says Social Media Has Done India Wrong: 'It's Just Sad'

An Australian tourist has gone viral for pointing out how India was being constantly portrayed in a wrong manner on social media. Duncan McNaught, who is currently in Meghalaya in the northeast part of India, praised the natural beauty of the region whilst criticising the negative bias often found on social media about the country.

"It's just sad how much social media has done India wrong, like it is such a beautiful country. Look at this place, Nongjrong. Valley above the clouds, absolutely amazing," said McNaught as he took in the majestic views from the cliff.

The Down Under tourist said the content about India on social media often focused on the slums and the low-quality street food, which inadvertently created a stereotype about the country.

"There are so many beautiful places, and it's just sad that social media will only show people the slums, the bad street food but it is like what? Are you serious? Look at this -- one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen"

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Welcome To Northeast'

As the video went viral, social media users agreed with McNaught's assessment, with the majority stating that India was not limited to the touristy spots in the north and south.

"Welcome to Northeast India brother, it's just starting," said one user while another added: "Meghalaya is the most beautiful state in the whole of North East."

A third commented: "Foreigners are more obsessed with the northern and southern parts of India. No doubt they are beautiful too, but north northeastern part of India is immensely beautiful."

A fourth said: "Most foreign tourists only go to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata. But if you're a real traveller, you'll go to the Northeast, the Himalayas, Leh Ladakh, and you'll see all the beautiful places and meet the beautiful people and honest people in the world."

This is not the first instance in which McNaught has debunked the lies peddled about India on social media. In a previous video, McNaught said the reality about India was totally different.

"There is negativity bias on social media and for India this means people filming its extremes. In reality India is a beautiful country full of rich culture, diverse landscapes and amazing people," he said.