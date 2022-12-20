Australian Chef Gary Mehigan Reveals He Has A Soft Spot For This 'Chutney'

The video has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Instagram.

Chutney holds a special place in every Indian regional cuisine. From street food to every Indian meal, chutney adds its own refreshing flavour to any food it is paired with. Now, celebrated Australian chef Gary Mehigan recently revealed his love for chutney in an Instagram post.

The chef who is best known for his stint as a judge on a MasterChef shared that he loves green chutney made using coriander. In his post, he wrote, "Love these wet grinders for spice pastes, chutneys, dosa batter etc....will get around to buy a small version one day. The smell from this coriander chutney was gorgeous."

The video shows fresh coriander being grinded in a mixer grinder. The freshly grinded chutney will certainly make you crave some.

Check out the video:

The video was posted four days ago and so far it has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Instagram. The video has collected more than 7,700 likes. A user wrote, "A must-have in every Tamil household."

Another user commented, "Well, based on the consumption rate of Indians...this is in fact a small batch."

"Wet grinder is a must-have household in most of the south Indian families.. as we make a big batch of idli/dosa batter every week," the third user wrote.

The fourth user asked, "You sure you are not Indian?"

In a recent interview with NDTV, the Australian chef shared that he had a soft spot for Indian chaat, particularly the 'Raj Kachori'.

"That Raj Kachori, I saw the guy making, I asked if could I get involved, and made a few clumsy kachoris. But once they're kind of in the fryer, you're sort of okay. But then smashing that and covering it in curd, some coriander and tamarind. It's just a really lovely experience of everything as a person that loves food," he said.