'At Dubai Airport, Emirates Was Ready With...'': Indian CEO After Missing Flight

A Dehradun-based entrepreneur recently took to X to praise the services of Emirates and their customer-centric focus. Sharing his experience, Arvind Datta, founder and CEO of Marigold Wealth, said he was impressed with how the airlines arranged everything after he missed a connecting flight to Dubai.

In his post, Mr Datta wrote that he missed his flight due to a technical fault at the Delhi airport. However, when he reached Dubai, he was left surprised to find that the Emirates staff at the airport had taken care of everything- from fresh boarding passes to hotel bookings.

''At Dubai airport Emirates staff was ready with new printed boarding passes with hotel bookings.They provided visa to go out to the hotel. Tom morning they will pick us up from the hotel. This service standard sets @emirates apart. Delighting customers always,'' he wrote.

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral with more than 5,66,000 views and 4000 likes. Many users agreed with him, while others praised the services of other Middle-East airlines such as Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways.

One user wrote, ''I wholeheartedly agree with this. Qatar airline is also top-notch. I don't think any Indian airline is anywhere near them.'' Another said, ''Cant agree more - They are worlds best. Was and always an Emirates customer, for over 2 decades now!''

A third wrote, ''Had a similar experience with Qantas too. I was stuck at Singapore and they helped with everything. We were there for 2 days from Visa to hotel as the other flights were to full capacity.''

A fourth added, ''Same had happened with me while flying back from Milan to Delhi via Muscat. That was via Oman airlines. They also arranged a hotel stay at Muscat along with complimentary and visa for Muscat. Idk if every airline does it?''

A fifth added, ''Loved the experience with@emirates too. They ensured everybody from our flight made it to the connecting flight (even at the cost of delay) when this happened with us. It was about 45 minutes late.''