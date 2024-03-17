Ashneer Grover Thanks IT Department For Tax Assessment Closure, Calls Himself ''A Diligent Taxpayer''

The businessman has been quite vocal about the tax rules in the country

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Friday "thanked" the Income Tax department for the timely closure of the faceless assessment of his IT Return for FY21-22. He also called himself a "diligent taxpayer", and attributed this habit to his late father and CA who was very particular about paying taxes and filing returns. He further acknowledged that closing of tax assessment would strengthen his defence in his ongoing legal cases.

In a post on X, the former Shark Tank India judge wrote, ''Thanks @IncomeTaxIndia for timely closure of faceless assessment of my IT Return of FY21-22. That too with NIL demand. I've always been a diligent taxpayer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, before his demise. He was very particular and kept me honest. This will also further strengthen my defence in my cases.''

See the post here:

Thanks @IncomeTaxIndia for timely closure of faceless assessment of my IT Return of FY21-22. That too with NIL demand.



I've always been a diligent tax payer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 15, 2024

In his post, he also clarified that a recent notice he received from the Income Tax Department, which he had mentioned in a previous tweet, was a system error, leading him to delete it.

In the post which was taken down, Mr Grover questioned the intent of the income tax department over a notice sent to him and wrote: "Tax terrorism or vendetta? Take your pick...Come on folks - now there is not even an attempt to make things seem genuine. Goli hi maar do seedha." He had also tagged the Income Tax Department, and Finance Ministry, along with Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The businessman has been quite vocal about the tax rules in the country and regularly shares his opinions on the issue on his social media handles.

Earlier in September, the entrepreneur raised questions over notices being issued to startups for documents related to three-year Income Tax Return (ITR) details of their investors and shareholders.

Before that, Mr Grover in a video said that the tax system in India is skewed and paying taxes in the country is like a 'punishment' with the government taking away 30-40 per cent of the salaried people's income without any tangible benefits.