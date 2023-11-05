Ashneer Grover Takes A Dig At Shark Tank India 3: 'Wish Quantity Solves...'

Shank Tank India shared that the number of sharks has gone from 6 to 12 in the new season.

On Sunday, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover remarked that having 12 judges on the third season of Shark Tank India, instead of the usual six, created an impression that the popular reality show was conducting a preliminary "audition" of the Sharks before selecting them for the next season.

The former Shark wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Shark Tank 3 is 'audition' of sharks for Shark Tank 4! Life mein ek lesson hai -- don't change and make unnecessary problems of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!"

Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition' of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don't change and make unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality ! https://t.co/EsR6zAdOwZ — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 5, 2023

The Shank Tank India recently shared that the number of sharks has gone from 6 to 12 in the new season. The caption reads, "This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! (shark and star-eyed emojis) Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3."

Commenting on Mr Grover's post, a user wrote, "Still they're unable to get your replacement! The audience loved you as a Shark! Let's see when will you make the comeback!"

"Show was dead after s1," another user wrote on X.

"Maybe the shark's purse this time is less, hence they want different sharks to pitch in at different times to invest," the third user wrote.

"Don't fix what isn't broken! The original season still remains in a league of its own," the fourth user remarked.

"Let's put it this way Ashneer. These guys are struggling really hard to get the same TRP as Season 1 when you had driven the show single-handedly," the fifth user wrote.

