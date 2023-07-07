As Tomato Price Surges, McDonald's Suspends Its Use In Menu

The company stated that it is suspending the use of tomatoes from its menu.

The current hike in the prices of tomatoes across the country has left many consumers concerned. Heavy rain in some tomato-growing areas and hotter-than-normal temperatures in June hit the output of the crop, causing a five-fold increase in prices this year. Although tomatoes usually become expensive in the production months of June and July, the price increase this year has been enormous. Amid this, a photo of a McDonald's notice stating that it is suspending the use of tomatoes in its food products is going viral on social media.

The post was shared by a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor, Aditya Shah, on Twitter. The circular titled 'Temporary Unavailability of Tomatoes' was issued by the fast-food chain on their letterhead. It stated that McDonald's is facing difficulties in affording tomatoes and hence they are "forced to serve" food items without the kitchen staple.

"We are ever committed to serve you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world class stringent quality checks," it added.

"Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes. Rest assured; we are working to get the tomatoes supplies back," McDonald's concluded.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 53,000 views. "That's a tomato Supremacy , Itna toh Onion k time Pe Bhi Nhi Kiya tha," said a user.

A second user said, "Jokes apart, this is standard for McDonald's to not serve tomatoes during the rainy season since tomatoes quality is not upto the mark."

"Wow ! Never seen this before," stated another person.

"As if they put 1 kg tomato in one Burger," remarked a user.

A potent mix of heatwaves, heavy rain and supply-chain disruptions is driving the prices of several vegetables through the roof across the country. While tomatoes have been making headlines, prices of cauliflower, ginger and green chilli are hurting the budgets of consumers.