As LeBron James Breaks NBA Scoring Record, Google Honours Him With Special Page

US basketball player LeBron James finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in National Basketball Association (NBA) history on Tuesday, breaking a 39-year record that many throughout basketball believed would never be beaten. And as soon as James became "The King", Google launched a special page to celebrate the occasion. When a user enters the keywords LeBron James in the search box, the results page that opens also showers virtual confetti. There is a small button, which allows users to share the feature.

James' achievement has been shared by NBA on its Twitter handle.

"38,388 POINTS. LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer!" it said in a tweet.

LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKingpic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

The Google results page on LeBron James also has emojis of a basketball, a net and the crown of a king - a reference to "King James" during debates over the greatest basketball player of all time.

James, blessed with unparalleled basketball skills, exceptional longevity and unafraid to use the platform of NBA superstardom, has forged his own unique destiny.

His life is a tale of monumental achievements often built on harsh failures that has placed him among sport's towering figures.

The scoring record is the latest milestone on a career that has yielded four NBA championships, four NBA finals Most Valuable Player awards, four NBA season MVP awards, two Olympic gold medals and 19 NBA All-Star selections.

At 18 James became the youngest top pick in draft history when his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers took him number one in 2003.

He inked an unprecedented $90 million endorsement deal with Nike before he played his first professional game, and led the Cavaliers in scoring, steals and minutes played in his first season.

James, whose social media presence includes 143 million followers on Instagram, has been vocal in denouncing racial injustice and supporting Black Lives Matter.

He was an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, unfazed by a right wing media critic's admonition to "shut up and dribble."