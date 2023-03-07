As Ashram Flyover Reopens, Is It A Smooth Ride? What Commuters Say

Visual of Ashram flyover that was inaugurated on Monday.

Ashram Flyover Extension was officially opened by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, significantly easing commute between Noida and Delhi. On the first day, commuters who began using this flyover posted several photos and videos of their experiences on various social media platforms.

The commuters shared their experiences under hashtag #AshramFlyover on Twitter, and most of the experiences were pleasing, as this opening was a sigh of relief for commuters.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Last night after I turned right from Rao Tularam Marg, all through South Ex. Def Col, Ashram, there was moving traffic. What a surprise. Hope my Lord Shiva temple near Maharani Bagh is visible from the flyover. Thank U @ArvindKejriwal Sir & labourers for this gift #AshramFlyover — Madhurima Bhatia (@MadhurimaB_1) March 7, 2023

Not everyone is pleased with Monday's development, though. Many people find this opening to be unsatisfying.

@ArvindKejriwal@dtptraffic this is the real situation despite ashram flyover extension to DND. Spent crores of taxpayers money & look at the traffic. Did you do any research for traffic under the flyover or consult residents of nearby areas !? No respite. 07/03/23 16:50hrs pic.twitter.com/tUpNggpPMe — Raptor (@ThisWurld) March 7, 2023

@noida_authority@noidatraffic cascading impact of ashram flyover opening..heavy jam right now at dnd toll plaza pic.twitter.com/GbsJ2pKysU — RAJAT MATHUR (@rajatrocks1980) March 6, 2023

Residents of the area have suffered from traffic congestion since the closure of the Ashram Flyover in January, and some have even been unable to reach hospitals in time for emergencies. Since it opened, some believe it had the desired effect on commuters, while many others think there is still room for improvement and that more has to be done.