Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Recreate Football Stars As Toddlers. See Pics

The post features Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and other footballers

The viral Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over Instagram and the social media site is swarming with photos of artsy illustrations shared by users. In recent years, Artificial intelligence has gotten so advanced we can generate all kinds of images without putting a lot of effort into it. Recently, an artist came up with a very cute concept, wherein he showed star footballers in a brand new light. The artist, identified as Paul Parsons, reimagined ten popular footballers as children and recreated them into toddlers.

The artist shared the pictures on his Instagram account and captioned them as ''Young Football Players. Who's your favourite?'' The post features Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann, and Robert Lewandowski, in their childhood avatars.

See the pictures here:

Instagram users loved the artist's work and were thrilled to see their favourite footballers as adorable toddlers. Some were left guessing their names. One user commented, ''OMGGG SO CUTIEEE.'' Another wrote, ''Amazing work!! Congratulations.'' A third said, ''Omgahh how precious is baby Mbappe!!'' A fourth added, ''Baby Neymar is too cute. Brilliant work.''

Recently, another Turkey-based artist also used this technology to bring back celebrities from the dead. Photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas used AI technology to imagine what celebrities, including Princess Diana, John Lennon, Heath Ledger, and Michael Jackson, would look like if they were still alive.

Needless to say, AI-generated art has become quite popular on the internet. Today, many artists and designers are using AI technology to create dynamic images, videos, and interactive content. There are several applications and tools widely available that allow users to create such pictures by simply entering the text or phrase in AI text-to-image generators.

