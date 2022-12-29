Armed Robber In US Slips On Ice, Hits Head, Police Say 'Like A Scene From Home Alone'

Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez is being compared to Marv, a character in 'Home Alone'.

A man who allegedly tried to rob a store in Georgia, in the United States, with a gun slipped on an icy patch and hit his head on the ground, according to a report in Fox News. Thirty-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez was arrested by the police after his failed attempt, the outlet further said. The incident took place at 1am on Christmas morning. The Gainesville Police Department said that Sajbocho-Ordonez is facing the charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. They said the incident looked "like a scene from Home Alone".

Sajbocho-Ordonez was hiding behind the store in Gainesville, about 80 kilometres north of Atlanta, and pulled out a gun, demanding cash from an employee who exited the building.

A fight broke out between the employee and the robber, who allegedly fired a shot after being spooked by the worker.

Sajbocho-Ordonez then tried to flee but slipped on a frozen patch and hit himself on the head, Fox News further said. The locals took away the two guns that was in his possession until the police arrived and took him into custody.

No one injured in the gunfire, the outlet said quoting the police.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail," the Gainesville Police Department said in a statement.

He was taken to the Hall County Jail and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. The police, however, said additional charges may be added later.

His injuries are being compared to Marv, a character in the 1990 classic Home Alone, who slipped on ice while trying to break into the McCallister's house in the movie on Christmas.