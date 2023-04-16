Archaeologists In Italy Unearth Ancient Sculpture of Greek God Eros Riding a Dolphin

Archaeologists unearthed seven terracotta bullheads and a figurine of Eros riding a dolphin.

Archaeologists and the rest of the world have been in for some enormous surprises as a result of the excavations to reveal the temple that was discovered in 2019 by the remains of the walls of the ancient Greek city of Paestum on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Terracotta bullheads and a statue of the Greek god Eros, who is the god of love and sex, riding a dolphin were discovered during the excavations.

According to representatives of the Italian culture ministry, the discoveries shed new light on the religious practises and lives of a historic city.

According to Sky News, the city was famed for three huge temples, sporting towering Doric columns that are a recognisable feature of many famous structures from Ancient Greece, such as the Parthenon in Athens.

Situated near the archaeological site of Pompeii, Paestum dates back to the fifth century B.C. It fell under the rule of the Romans by around 275 BC.

The bull heads, of which there were seven, were placed around a temple altar in an apparent gesture of devotion.