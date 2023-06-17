Archaeologists Discover Well-Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Sword In Germany

The rare Bronze Age sword was unearthed from a burial site.

A sword from a Bronze Age burial was found by archaeologists in Germany, and unexpectedly, it is still gleaming due to its excellent preservation.

According to a statement issued on June 14 by the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, the 3,000-year-old sword was found in the graves of a man, woman, and child in the Bavarian town of Nordlingen. Although it appears that the trio were buried quickly after one another, it is unknown if they were linked.

The sword has been preserved so exceptionally well that it practically still shines. A translation of the statement reveals that it is a representative of the bronze full-hilt swords (octagonal sword type), whose octagonal hilt is entirely made of bronze.

According to a LiveScience report, archaeologists dated the sword to the end of the 14th century B.C. Sword discoveries from this time and region are rare, as many middle Bronze Age graves were looted over the millennia.

Only skilled smiths could make octagonal swords. The handle, which has two rivets, was cast over the blade in a technique known as overlay casting. However, the blade doesn't have any visible cut marks or signs of wear, suggesting that it had a ceremonial or symbolic purpose, according to the statement.

Even so, the sword could have easily served as an active weapon, as the centre of gravity on the blade's front end suggests that it could have effectively slashed opponents.