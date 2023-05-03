Archaeologist Find Buried Treasure Including Roman Coins While Hiking In Italy

Roman coins were discovered stashed in a terra-cotta pot.

If an archaeologist discovers a lost ancient treasure while engaging in any leisure activity, it could be an unforgettable moment. And something similar happened with a member of the Paleontological Archaeological Group of Livornese. While walking through a declining terrain affected by recent deforestation, he found some ancient-appearing coins among the leaves.

Taking a cue from this find, the archeaologists did some more research and excavation and discovered a coin treasure of 175 silver denars in the territory of Livorno on November 9, 2021.

According to a news release posted on its Facebook page, the money dates, according to Crawford, between 157-156 BC and 82 BC. With the exception of the oldest emissions, dating between 157-156 and 110 BC and held in 1 or at least 2-3 copies, the presence of larger groups starts from 109-100 BC and then doubles in subsequent decades. The maximum concentration has been for the years between 91 and 88 BC of the social bellum, in which the mass of coins reflects the great movement of men and means Rome against the revolt of the Italian partners.

"Next, we have a numerical reduction up to 82 BC, which is the most recent specimens, terminus post quem immediately after which the lump of coins should be considered closed, maybe even in the same 82 BC or in the previous year if you follow recent studies on the latest monetary issues present also in the treasury of Suez," said the official archaeologist.

The archeaologists believe that the little treasure could be the savings of a soldier already engaged in the social war and maybe even in the one between Silla and the Mariani. Once he returned to his house and to his fields, he would have hidden the silver money under a tree in the neighbouring forest, which he would never come back to recover.

The Province of Livorno and the Tuscany Region's Museum of Natural History of the Mediterranean is currently developing a catalogue for an exhibition of this discovered treasure, which will open there soon and be unveiled during a press conference.